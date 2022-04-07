 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State teachers union endorses primary election candidates

The Nebraska State Education Association Board of Directors has endorsed state Sens. Carol Blood and Brett Lindstrom in the primary election for governor, among candidates in other races.

Blood is running on the Democratic ticket and Lindstrom is a Republican. The primary election is May 10.

The association represents more than 25,000 teachers, higher-education faculty and educational support professionals.

The group also endorsed state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, in the 1st District for the U.S. House of Representatives. In District 2 it backs Democratic state Sen. Tony Vargas and incumbent Republican Rep. Don Bacon.

The board approved recommendations made by a bipartisan committee, comprised of union members from across the state who interviewed candidates and reviewed questionnaires exploring candidates' stances on education-related issues such as class size, resources for students and teachers, safety in schools, employee rights and responsibilities, and school funding.

State legislative candidates who earned endorsements include: Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, District 6; Sen. Megan Hunt, District 8; Sen. Wendy DeBoer, District 10; George Dungan, District 26; Jane Raybould, District 28; Sen. Tom Brandt, District 32; and James Michael Bowers, District 46.

State Board of Education candidates who earned endorsements: Robin Stevens, District 7; and Deb Neary, District 8. The union said the recommendation process in the remaining districts is not yet completed.

