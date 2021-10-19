State senators to call for special session to ban COVID vaccine mandates

Two state senators have been circulating a petition asking lawmakers to call a special session to consider legislation prohibiting businesses from requiring employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The special session, proposed by Sens. Ben Hansen of Blair and Rob Clements of Elmwood, would also consider prohibiting governments and schools from mandating COVID vaccines, according to an email shared with the Journal Star.

The move from state lawmakers comes a week after Gov. Pete Ricketts, who said he opposes vaccine mandates, said he would not call lawmakers back to Lincoln for a second special session this year.

The Legislature met in September to redraw political boundaries as part of the decennial redistricting process.

According to Hansen’s email, more than 10 senators have already signed the petition outlining the purpose of the special session to Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

Hansen said he planned to submit the petition at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Under state law, 10 senators can ask the secretary of state to poll the Legislature on whether or not to convene to consider legislation outside of the normal lawmaking session.