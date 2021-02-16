State senators expected to have budget to review by end of March

State budget recommendations from the Legislature's Appropriations Committee will be on the desks of state senators by mid-to-late March, committee chairman John Stinner told his colleagues Tuesday.
Those recommendations will follow on the heels of a meeting of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in late February.
The Legislature held a morning session in advance of a series of afternoon committee meetings and will resume morning and afternoon committee hearings during the rest of the week, returning to a schedule revised in response to safety precautions dictated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Among 23 bills receiving first-round approval at the morning session was a proposal (LB323) that seeks to assure that schools continue to receive their allocated state school aid despite changes in school operations resulting from the pandemic.
Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, chairwoman of the Legislature's Education Committee, introduced the bill to protect school funding.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, former committee chairman, opposed the measure, arguing that the schools are "rolling in federal CARES Act money" allocated in the form of pandemic assistance.
"Throwing money at public schools (is) absolutely unnecessary," he said.
The bill, which had been advanced to the floor by a unanimous vote of the committee, was advanced to second-stage floor consideration on a 29-5 count.
MEET THE STATE SENATORS
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon