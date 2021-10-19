State senators ask for special session to ban COVID vaccine mandates

The bill did not advance to the floor for debate.

Since then, COVID vaccines have become widely available in Nebraska and across the U.S. As of Tuesday, more than 68% of eligible Nebraskans have been fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

This fall, several businesses across Lincoln and Nebraska have put in place policies requiring employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Others have adopted measures in anticipation of a new rule from the Biden administration requiring businesses with more than 100 employees require vaccines or mandate weekly testing.

In Lincoln, hospital systems like Bryan, CHI Health and Madonna, along with a few senior care centers have announced requirements that their employees get vaccinated. Union Pacific and Gallup, both of Omaha, have taken similar steps.

Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone said the business group believes vaccinations are a "critical path to full economic and quality-of-life recovery."

But, Slone said the Nebraska Chamber opposes both Biden's plan requiring large employers to put vaccine mandates in place as well as any legislative effort to prohibit businesses from requiring employees get a shot.