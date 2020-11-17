State senator called Omaha woman a fanatic and stupid; where to complain?

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte set off a flurry of controversy earlier this month when he announced he had COVID-19 and was glad to get it, have it over with and contribute to herd immunity.

Nebraskans contacted him to complain about what they characterized as his lack of knowledge and compassion about the coronavirus. And he wasn't shy about hitting back, telling them they needed to crawl out from under their beds, stop living in fear and using it to scare others.

His emails to two of those constituents, one from North Platte and one from Omaha, earned him complaints to the Nebraska Ombudsman's Office and the media.

Carol Gottsch of Omaha filed a complaint with the Ombudsman's Office about the exchange she had with Groene after she sent him an email about his comments.

"What followed were three emails from Mr. Groene which were full of misinformation, as well as laced with condescending, name-calling remarks," she told the Ombudsman's Office.

He called her a socialist and described her as self-righteous, she said.

When she told him his information was not medically factual regarding COVID-19, he told her she was a know-it-all and suggested she keep her self-righteous opinions to herself.