State seeks to block installation of historical horse racing terminals at Fonner Park

But the State Racing Commission's narrow decision to approve the wagering method for Fonner Park marks the latest attempt to draw people to horse tracks as the industry in Nebraska has slid into decline.

Fonner Park officials had hoped to have 50 PariMAX terminals up and running to coincide with the start of the track's live meet Friday.

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said the track will wait to install the terminals until the judge has ruled.

Gambling with the Good Life, an organization opposing expanded gambling in Nebraska, has filed a friend of the court brief in the case, backing the state's position and arguing slot-style gambling directly contributes to an array of social ills.

Much of the state's argument for a temporary injunction preventing Fonner Park from installing the terminals focused on the process.

The horse racing terminals allow a bettor to make wagers on unidentified horses in previously run races from across the U.S., company officials say.

But historical horse racing is only considered pari-mutuel wagering because the industry says so, Post said.

Unlike live or simulcast races, no certificate is issued to the bettor after a wager is made, he said.