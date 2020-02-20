State seeks to block installation of historical horse racing terminals at Fonner Park

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office sought to stop wagering on historical horse racing at Fonner Park from getting out of the gates Thursday.
State horse racing regulators made an illegal decision to expand gambling by approving the terminals for the Grand Island track last year, Assistant Attorney General Ryan Post said as a lawsuit seeking to invalidate their authorization continues.
And the Nebraska State Racing Commission made that decision in contradiction of its own regulations and after the Attorney General's Office warned that it would spawn legal challenges, he argued during a court hearing.
"The commission's openly daring the state to shut them down," Post said.
But lawyers for Fonner Park, the commission and the company that makes the terminals countered that the state had not proven that the machines are not simply new forms of already legal pari-mutuel wagering in Nebraska.
The machines may look like slot machines, but they're not, the lawyers argued.
"What this case is not is an expanded gambling attempt," said Brian Brislen, one of the commission's attorneys.
Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen took no action Thursday on the state's request.
Previous attempts by the Nebraska Legislature to enact historical horse racing or to have voters approve it at the ballot box failed.
But the State Racing Commission's narrow decision to approve the wagering method for Fonner Park marks the latest attempt to draw people to horse tracks as the industry in Nebraska has slid into decline.
Fonner Park officials had hoped to have 50 PariMAX terminals up and running to coincide with the start of the track's live meet Friday.
Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said the track will wait to install the terminals until the judge has ruled.
You have free articles remaining.
Gambling with the Good Life, an organization opposing expanded gambling in Nebraska, has filed a friend of the court brief in the case, backing the state's position and arguing slot-style gambling directly contributes to an array of social ills.
Much of the state's argument for a temporary injunction preventing Fonner Park from installing the terminals focused on the process.
The horse racing terminals allow a bettor to make wagers on unidentified horses in previously run races from across the U.S., company officials say.
But historical horse racing is only considered pari-mutuel wagering because the industry says so, Post said.
Unlike live or simulcast races, no certificate is issued to the bettor after a wager is made, he said.
Plus, the races have already been run, which contradicts state requirements that a pari-mutuel wager be on a live or simulcast race, Post said.
Letting Fonner Park install the machines would be a public nuisance and cause irreparable harm, he said.
But no one would be harmed by the terminals because they're going into a place where people are expecting to make these kinds of wagers, attorneys for Fonner Park and the commission argued.
The terminals should be judged on how they operate, not how they look, said Scott Lautenbaugh, who represents PariMAX.
Just because they have flashing lights doesn't mean they're slot machines, he said.
"I followed a tow truck around all morning," Lautenbaugh said. "It did not pay out."
After an afternoon court hearing, Jacobsen took the case under advisement but didn't give a time frame for his decision.
The Attorney General's lawsuit followed a previous lawsuit filed by two Hall County residents seeking to have the commission's decision declared unconstitutional.
That case is being heard by Jacobsen and remains pending in district court.
Nebraska's historical horse racing approval takes effect; machines not installed in Grand Island yet
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.