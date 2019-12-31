State's gas tax will drop slightly in new year

Nebraska's gas tax will drop slightly Wednesday to a new rate of 29.3 cents per gallon, which is 0.4 cent lower than the current rate of 29.7 cents per gallon.

The new rate stays in effect through June 30. Starting Wednesday, the combination of federal and state taxes charged on each gallon of gasoline sold in Nebraska will be 48.6 cents.

The tax is subject to change every six months. The state provides money for road repairs on the state's roughly 10,000 miles of highways.

The latest State Motor Fuel Tax report from the American Petroleum Institute shows the average for all states is 54.7 cents per gallon with the highest rate reported by California at 80.45 cents per gallon and the lowest reported by Alaska at 32.72 cents per gallon.

