State penitentiary COVID-19 cases among staff lead to modified lockdown

The Nebraska State Penitentiary went on modified lockdown Thursday, limiting inmate movement due to staff absences because of COVID-19 cases.

The prison implemented the lockdown to maintain safe operations, said Laura Strimple, Department of Correctional Services Chief of Staff.

Two more staff members at the penitentiary tested positive Wednesday for the virus, bringing the total staff with the virus at the prison to 74 since April 4. Systemwide, 141 staff have contracted coronavirus, and more than half work at the penitentiary.

Numbers at the Lincoln prison began to ramp up around Sept. 10. Forty-seven penitentiary staff have been diagnosed since that date.

As of Friday, 121 inmates at the prison had an active case of COVID-19, meaning they had tested positive and were medically isolated. Fourteen percent of those tested have been positive, according to numbers made public on Friday.

Staff cases have been reported at other Nebraska prisons, including Lincoln Correctional Center, the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the Omaha Correctional Center.