State officials decline to attend town hall to discuss AltEn Ethanol concerns

Likely to be contaminated with pesticides, the spill traveled more than 4 miles from the plant, crossing onto the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center's property about a mile to the south, but stopped short of the Platte River.

The Department of Environment and Energy ordered AltEn to contain the spill to its present location and to remove the waste from the ditches and waterways.

It's the latest in a growing number of regulatory actions taken by the state against AltEn.

Earlier this year, the department ordered the company to properly dispose of its byproduct, which was found to have unsafe levels of neonicitinoids, a pesticide common in seed treatments, from its property before March 1.

And on Feb. 4, state regulators ordered the plant to cease making ethanol until it disposed of excess, contaminated wastewater and repaired damaged lagoons at the facility.

On Tuesday, Dobesh told supervisors department officials didn't give a reason for declining to take part in next week's meeting.

"I reiterated to them multiple times that we would structure the meeting in any way they preferred, but they declined our invitation," Dobesh said.

