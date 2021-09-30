State office building dedicated in honor of Civil War regiment from Nebraska

A building near the state Capitol that once housed a life insurance company and is known for its "Protecting Hand" sculpture was renamed Thursday in honor of the First Nebraska Infantry Regiment that fought for the Union in the Civil War.
Gov. Pete Ricketts dedicated the building at 1526 K St. as the First Nebraska Administrative Building.
“In 1861, hundreds of brave Nebraskans volunteered to defend freedom by enlisting to fight for the Union in the Civil War. The sacrifices of the First Nebraska Infantry Regiment helped put an end to slavery and reunite the country. Today, we dedicate the 1526 Building in their memory,” Ricketts said during an afternoon ceremony.
The 1526 K Street building was first dedicated in 1955 as the Woodmen Life Insurance Co. Building after its first occupant, the Woodmen Insurance Company, which eventually became Assurity Life Insurance Company. The state bought the building in 2007 to use for state government offices.
As part of Thursday's dedication, a plaque for “Protecting Hand” on the south side of the building was also dedicated, recognizing the sculpture's part in the city’s history. The plaque was purchased by the Lincoln Community Foundation with funds donated by Assurity Life Insurance Company.
The Lancaster County Board on Thursday hired the director of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to lead the county's Youth Services Center, which has been without a permanent director since March.
"Land justice happened only because of the hard work of citizens, grassroots organizing, and a legal team who believed the land was worth protecting,” Keystone XL opponent Jane Kleeb said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday dedicated the state office building at 16th and K streets as the First Nebraska Administrative Building in honor of the First Nebraska Infantry Regiment, which fought for the Union in the Civil War.