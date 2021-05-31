State offers new way to apply to receive birth certificate copy

The state of Nebraska is offering a new online option for people to order certified copies of birth records.

The system will reduce processing time from when the application is received to when it is mailed out. Customers also receive emails notifying them when the application is received, denied or processed, and mailed.

Vital Records expects to have an online ordering option for death, marriage and dissolution certificates by the beginning of 2022.

For more information, or to submit a request, visit https://nevitalrecords-dhhs.ne.gov/ or call 402-471-2871.

