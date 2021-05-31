 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State offers new way to apply to receive birth certificate copy
0 comments
editor's pick

State offers new way to apply to receive birth certificate copy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Birth certificate application

The state of Nebraska is offering a new online option for people to order certified copies of birth records.

The system will reduce processing time from when the application is received to when it is mailed out. Customers also receive emails notifying them when the application is received, denied or processed, and mailed.

Vital Records expects to have an online ordering option for death, marriage and dissolution certificates by the beginning of 2022.

For more information, or to submit a request, visit https://nevitalrecords-dhhs.ne.gov/ or call 402-471-2871.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News