State of Nebraska to host Facebook Live session on vaccines

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services plans to host a Facebook Live session Thursday to discuss the timeline for people 75 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Angie Ling, the department's incident commander, and Sara Morgan, an epidemiology lead, will lead the session, which will begin at 1 p.m.

The main topic will be the potential vaccination of people 75 and older, which state officials have said will start soon but have not yet provided any kind of timeline.

The department said in a Facebook post that it will attempt to answer potential questions such as how people in that age group can sign up to receive the vaccine and when people who live in long-term care facilities will get their vaccine if they haven't already.

Many residents of long-term care facilities have already received a first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine because they are in Phase 1A of the state's vaccine distribution plan. Those 75 and older who are not in a long-term care facility are in Phase 1B, which has not started yet.

