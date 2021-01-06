 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State of Nebraska to host Facebook Live session on vaccines
View Comments
editor's pick

State of Nebraska to host Facebook Live session on vaccines

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID Vaccine, 12.31

 Ernst Erdman gets his COVID-19 vaccine from RelyCare LTC pharmacy certified technician Sara Ferguson at Havelock Manor on Dec. 31. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will hold a Facebook Live session Thursday to discuss the plan to vaccinate seniors.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services plans to host a Facebook Live session Thursday to discuss the timeline for people 75 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Angie Ling, the department's incident commander, and Sara Morgan, an epidemiology lead, will lead the session, which will begin at 1 p.m.

The main topic will be the potential vaccination of people 75 and older, which state officials have said will start soon but have not yet provided any kind of timeline.

The department said in a Facebook post that it will attempt to answer potential questions such as how people in that age group can sign up to receive the vaccine and when people who live in long-term care facilities will get their vaccine if they haven't already.

Many residents of long-term care facilities have already received a first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine because they are in Phase 1A of the state's vaccine distribution plan. Those 75 and older who are not in a long-term care facility are in Phase 1B, which has not started yet.

Vaccine like 'sunshine on their face' for residents of Lincoln long-term care facility
Hundreds of Lincoln health care workers get second round of COVID-19 vaccine
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News