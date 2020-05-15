You are the owner of this article.
State of Nebraska tax receipts down sharply in April
Nebraska's tax receipts for April showed an expected dip, as a result of the pandemic and the delay in income tax filings from April 15 to July 15. 

The April shortfall for income taxes showed a 62% decrease in gross income tax receipts below the April forecast by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, but only a 0.5% decrease in sales tax receipts. 

The total of four categories of gross receipts was $469 million, which is 41% below the forecast of $795 million. 

"We are seeing the first impact to the state resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Revenue Department spokeswoman Lydia Brasch. 

Net receipts were $292 million short of projections for April. 

"However, for the full year, we still remain $4 million ahead of the forecast," Brasch said. "So, we are still ahead." 

Compared to a year ago for April 2019, she said, the state has actually collected nearly 5% more sales tax this April. 

"It speaks to the necessity of seeing more data before understanding the true effects of the pandemic on the state revenue moving forward," she said. "There's still a lot of unknowns." 

The state's 2019-20 fiscal year wraps up June 30. The forecasting board meets again in July, and would be expected to project lower tax receipts. Those forecasts are used by the governor and Appropriations Committee to determine spending for next fiscal year. 

OpenSky Policy Institute Executive Director Renee Fry said Friday's report wasn’t a full reflection of the budget pain the state is likely to see going forward. There is a lag in the reporting of sales tax receipts, so the impact of the virus on sales taxes will become more apparent in the coming months.

Income taxes will be most impacted in the next fiscal year as the effects of COVID-19 on employment and earnings are realized, Fry said.

"The bottom line is we’re probably in for a bumpy ride for the current biennium and going forward," she said. "Nebraska would benefit greatly from rapid and transparent mobilization of federal coronavirus relief funds to help lessen the virus’ impact on our residents and our economy.”

Platte Institute Policy Director Sarah Curry said the Revenue Department report shows that even if May tax receipts come in a bit lower than projections, Nebraska is in a better situation than a lot of states since it had a good amount in its rainy day fund.

"But, what this does mean is that any new spending in the budget will need to be put on hold until the pandemic is over and tax receipts are more predictable," Curry said. 

