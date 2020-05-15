State of Nebraska tax receipts down sharply in April

OpenSky Policy Institute Executive Director Renee Fry said Friday's report wasn’t a full reflection of the budget pain the state is likely to see going forward. There is a lag in the reporting of sales tax receipts, so the impact of the virus on sales taxes will become more apparent in the coming months.

Income taxes will be most impacted in the next fiscal year as the effects of COVID-19 on employment and earnings are realized, Fry said.

"The bottom line is we’re probably in for a bumpy ride for the current biennium and going forward," she said. "Nebraska would benefit greatly from rapid and transparent mobilization of federal coronavirus relief funds to help lessen the virus’ impact on our residents and our economy.”

Platte Institute Policy Director Sarah Curry said the Revenue Department report shows that even if May tax receipts come in a bit lower than projections, Nebraska is in a better situation than a lot of states since it had a good amount in its rainy day fund.

"But, what this does mean is that any new spending in the budget will need to be put on hold until the pandemic is over and tax receipts are more predictable," Curry said.