State of Nebraska increases pay for critical workers, including prison employees

State government has reached a labor agreement that will provide an additional $47 million in compensation to more than 7,500 State of Nebraska employees, with substantial increases targeted to workers at the Department of Correctional Services as well as workers at other 24/7 state facilities.

"This agreement is an aggressive move on the part of the state to bring our compensation to a competitive level and ensure the continuity of critical services at our 24/7 facilities," Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson said Friday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska is experiencing low unemployment along with "high inflation due to the policies in Washington."

"We have a talented team in state government and their skills are in demand in this tight labor market," the governor said.

The new agreement was described as the largest mid-biennium contract adjustment in Nebraska history.

It comes on the heels of growing concerns about the ability of the Department of Correctional Services to be able to adequately staff state prisons.

Employees at 24/7 facilities who are covered under the labor contract will receive a $3 per hour pay increase.