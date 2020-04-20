State of Nebraska has not asked Facebook to remove any anti-quarantine events

"Facebook reached out last week to learn more about Nebraska's social distancing restrictions, and the governor's staff provided already publicly available information about Nebraska's 10-person limit and directed health measures," Gage said in an email.

While the governor encouraged Nebraskans to stay home for a three-week period beginning April 9, a period of time he said would help slow the spread of COVID-19, he stressed it was not a directive to shelter-in-place.

"You have the freedom to do the right thing," he said at a news conference announcing the initiative.

Ricketts also said last week he would not ask Nebraska Crossing Outlets to remain closed, despite the urging from state Sen. Steve Lathrop, the Nebraska Hospital Association and others.

"We haven't closed businesses. We have asked people to stay at home," Ricketts said.

When the 21-day period ends on April 30, Ricketts said the restrictions on public gatherings could be phased out gradually.

Demonstrations against more stringent stay-at-home orders took place in several states in recent days, including in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia -- each urged on by President Donald Trump on Twitter -- as well as Colorado on Sunday.