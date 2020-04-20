You are the owner of this article.
State of Nebraska has not asked Facebook to remove any anti-quarantine events
Governor Coronavirus Updates

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during his daily coronavirus news conference Wednesday at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Facebook said Monday it removed posts attempting to organize anti-quarantine events in several states, including Nebraska, citing guidance from state governments.

The social media company said those actions came because they potentially violate stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, but Gov. Pete Ricketts has not issued such an order in Nebraska.

He has put directed health measures in place across all 93 counties in the state, however, which has led to a closing of businesses like theaters, salons and barbershops, tattoo parlors and massage therapy businesses.

Restaurants have also closed their dining rooms and have made the switch to carry out, curbside pickup or delivery.

"Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook," a company spokesman told Deadline. "For this same reason, events that defy government's guidance on social distancing aren't allowed on Facebook."

The company, which reportedly closed down pages originating in California and New Jersey, did not immediately respond to a request regarding issues in Nebraska.

Taylor Gage, a spokesman for the governor, said the office was not aware of any Facebook events attempting to organize COVID-19 protests and has not asked the social media giant to take down any pages.

"Facebook reached out last week to learn more about Nebraska's social distancing restrictions, and the governor's staff provided already publicly available information about Nebraska's 10-person limit and directed health measures," Gage said in an email.

While the governor encouraged Nebraskans to stay home for a three-week period beginning April 9, a period of time he said would help slow the spread of COVID-19, he stressed it was not a directive to shelter-in-place.

"You have the freedom to do the right thing," he said at a news conference announcing the initiative.

Ricketts also said last week he would not ask Nebraska Crossing Outlets to remain closed, despite the urging from state Sen. Steve Lathrop, the Nebraska Hospital Association and others.

"We haven't closed businesses. We have asked people to stay at home," Ricketts said.

When the 21-day period ends on April 30, Ricketts said the restrictions on public gatherings could be phased out gradually.

Demonstrations against more stringent stay-at-home orders took place in several states in recent days, including in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia -- each urged on by President Donald Trump on Twitter -- as well as Colorado on Sunday.

A Facebook page titled "Reopen Nebraska" was created April 16 to "help convince state government that current policies and executive orders are hurting the citizens of Nebraska."

Members of the group have floated the idea of gathering at the state Capitol or emailing state lawmakers to ask for a lessening of restrictions.

An administrator for the group said posts by members advertising events would not be approved to appear on the page, however. The group remained active Monday morning.

