State lawmakers reject attempt to send resolution objecting to federal overreach to a different committee

Hunt said the 4-4 break occurs on bills that affect election procedures and voting rights, where senators on the committee have fundamental differences in how to proceed.

Other senators said they supported Hunt's effort and were concerned that the resolution had been referenced to the Executive Board in the first place.

Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop said the Executive Board, under the rules of the Legislature, doesn't have purview over the issues raised in Groene's resolution, and warned that lawmakers were diminishing the integrity of the institution.

According to the Legislature's website, the Executive Board has authority over constitutional amendments that govern the legislative process, the eligibility of candidates, senator salaries, term limits, legislative ethics and other matters that involve the Legislature.

"What we're doing here now is trying to pick a committee where this particular resolution will receive favorable treatment," Lathrop said. "This isn't how we ought to operate in this body."

Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh said he had concerns with the language in the resolution, which he said incorrectly quoted passages from the Constitution and the Bill of Rights that would need major corrections.