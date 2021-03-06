 Skip to main content
State launches online AltEn Ethanol public information portal
State launches online AltEn Ethanol public information portal

  • Updated
  • Comments
AltEn Ethanol cleanup

 AltEn Ethanol near Mead.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has created a new webpage for updates related to cleanup and mitigation efforts at the AltEn ethanol facility.

To access information, visit http://dee.ne.gov/Press.nsf/pages/AltEn or go to dee.ne.gov and click the link under the header “Information and Updates for AltEn near Mead, Nebraska.”

The online portal is designed to keep the Mead community, Saunders County residents and interested citizens informed about significant activities at AltEn, according to a news release. It includes updates on sampling efforts, administrative orders and news releases.

Those interested can also access the agency’s public records portal and search for AltEn’s facility number: 84069.

PHOTOS: MEAD ETHANOL PLANT

