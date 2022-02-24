State income tax rate reduction advanced for further consideration

The Legislature advanced a proposal Thursday to reduce the top state income tax rate, breaking a filibuster when a number of opponents of the current bill agreed to try to seek a compromise after more information is available on anticipated state revenue and budget recommendations.

The bill (LB939) sailed ahead on a 40-1 vote after senators first voted 41-1 to invoke cloture, ending eight hours of debate that had trapped the proposal.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha was the sole senator to vote no.

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, who had led efforts to trap the bill at first-stage consideration, said he "thought originally that we could stop the bill" from moving ahead, but recognized that legislative sentiment "had shifted as of this morning" with a number of opponents expressing a willingness to send the bill forward.

Under the informal agreement reached by senators on both sides of the issue, the bill will be "parked" at second stage consideration while the Legislature awaits the latest revenue projections that will be forthcoming from the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which will meet on Monday, and budget recommendations from the Legislature's Appropriations Committee.

LB939 would reduce the top individual income tax rate from 6.84% to 5.84% over three years, matching the reduction in the top tax rate for corporations.

While some opponents of the legislation want to adjust tax rates to ease more of the burden on low- and middle-income Nebraskans while seeking a larger contribution of state revenue from high-income individuals, others have pointed to the significant reduction in state revenue that the bill would trigger.

Estimates point to a $61.7 million reduction in state revenue in fiscal 2022-23, rising to $363.4 million in fiscal 2026-27.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said current tax brackets should be realigned to provide "a significant cut" for middle-class Nebraskans while expecting more from wealthy taxpayers.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said she was "very torn on this issue," but was willing to move the bill forward in the hope of providing changes that would help "the working poor ... and people in need."

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said he is willing to move the bill ahead with the hope of targeting tax reductions to low- and middle-income Nebraskans.

"The state can't afford (the currently anticipated) reduction in revenue," he said. That's a loss that would "set the state up for failure," Vargas said.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who opposes the current bill, said advancing it provides "an opportunity to compromise."

The bill was introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who has been actively seeking agreement to move the proposal forward, acquire more revenue and appropriations information and then consider whether to make any changes.

Linehan is chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee.

