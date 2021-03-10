State income tax exemption for Social Security advances

The Legislature's Revenue Committee on Wednesday advanced proposals to gradually phase out the state tax on Social Security income and reduce the state's top corporate income tax rate.

The income tax applied to Social Security benefits would be phased out over a 10-year period, beginning with an estimated reduction of $30 million in state revenue in 2022.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, sponsor of the bill (LB64), gained committee approval of an amendment stretching phase-in of the full exemption from five to 10 years before the bill was advanced to the floor of the Legislature on a 5-0 vote, with two senators not voting.

LB680, which would reduce the top corporate income tax rate of 7.81% to 6.84% was advanced to the floor on a 6-1 vote.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the committee and sponsor of the bill, disputed a fiscal estimate that the resulting loss of state revenue could rise to $41.8 million in fiscal 2024-25.

That estimate was provided by the Nebraska Department of Revenue through a legislative fiscal note.

Following an executive session, Linehan said that "if you drop the corporate rate, you do not need to do so much incentives (to) attract more businesses here."