State employees union asks Ricketts to send more home to work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state employees labor union is asking Gov. Pete Ricketts to allow more people to work at home and to give hazard pay to those who can't.

"We believe any employee who needs to report in person to work should receive an immediate $2/hour shift differential as hazard pay until this emergency passes," union executive director Justin Hubly said in a letter to Ricketts.

Nebraska Association of Public Employees, which represents more than 8,000 workers, sent a letter to Ricketts Thursday saying that while its members were proud to ensure Nebraskans have essential services during their critical time of coronavirus pandemic, they must be protected to continue those services.

Hubly said all state employees who can should be sent home to work immediately. And all local offices should be closed for face-to-face interaction with the public.

A disturbing number of state employees are still required to report to offices and work locations even though they are capable of working from home, according to the letter from Hubly.

"This is in direct contrast with your 'stay home, stay healthy' message," he said.