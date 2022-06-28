State: Cyberattack on Nebraska unemployment website didn't breach user data

Nebraska's unemployment claims system is offline after the vendor that built and manages it was hit by a cyberattack.

NEworks, the website Nebraskans use to file for unemployment benefits and search for new jobs, has been offline since Sunday, Geographic Solutions told the Nebraska Department of Labor on Monday evening.

"Geographic Solutions experienced a cyberattack that required our state labor exchange and unemployment claims system to be taken offline," the company wrote to the state agency.

The Florida-based company said its team "is working around the clock to restore these systems to all users as soon as possible."

The NEworks website, however, states the system is undergoing "scheduled maintenance" and will be back online shortly.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Labor said Geographic Solutions indicated the attack only affected access to online systems, and that there was no evidence user data had been compromised.

"(Geographic Solutions) has not provided a projected date for when the outage will be resolved," the news release states, "but indicated the site will be down for at least the next two days."

Individuals needing to file unemployment claims for the week of June 19-25 would have until Saturday to do so, labor department spokeswoman Grace Johnson said.

Those filing claims also have until Saturday to file their reemployment activities with the department — things such as job searches and interviews required to maintain their benefits — but aren't required to use NEworks in order to do so.

"We will issue further information to customers as we learn more details on the outage, as well as instructions as needed," Johnson said in an email.

In Iowa, a similar system built by Geographic Solutions was also down Sunday and Monday, and the website was expected to remain down through at least part of Tuesday, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

SDworks, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation's unemployment and reemployment system, is also down, according to a message on the agency's website.

