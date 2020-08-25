State confirms computer issue caused Test Nebraska cases to not be reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday confirmed a computer issue caused reporting errors in coronavirus tests done through Test Nebraska last week.

The state said one of the contractor's data systems stopped pushing results to a second system, which caused notifications about tests arriving at the lab at CHI Health St. Elizabeth to not be sent.

It also stopped results from being communicated to those waiting to find out if they had the coronavirus, and did not include the report into the state health department's data collection system.

In its press release, the state did not specify which of the three Utah-based companies it hired through a $27 million, no-bid contract was responsible for the computer error.

State HHS referred the Journal Star's question to the Department of Administrative Services. An email to that department was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, individuals waiting for results from Test Nebraska tests done last week said they received various explanations when they called the testing site's hotline.