State Capitol will be lighted in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

The state Capitol will be illuminated in blue and yellow in a sign of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine beginning Saturday night and continuing through next week.

"The Capitol lighting is taking place out of respect for Ukrainians who have lost their lives defending their homeland," Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday in announcing the decision.

Blue and yellow are the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Ricketts encouraged businesses and government entities throughout Nebraska to light up their buildings to demonstrate support for Ukraine.

"Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine cannot be tolerated," the governor said.

"The United States and our allies should step up sanctions on Russia's energy exports to cut off funding of Putin's war machine.

"I encourage Nebraskans to pray for the Ukrainian people as they suffer this ruthless Russian invasion," Ricketts said.

"The free world must unite to punish Putin and isolate Russia."

The Capitol lighting will demonstrate support for Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, Ricketts said, and continue through March 13.

