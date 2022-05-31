State asks judge to keep county requirements for petitions in place

Lawyers for the state have asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging Nebraska’s requirements for qualifying ballot initiatives, saying that doing so would “drastically change” the initiative process in the state.

In a 46-page brief filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, attorneys representing Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the complaint filed by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and the ACLU of Nebraska lacked merit and would upend the initiative process outlined in the state’s constitution.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month by Crista Eggers, a statewide campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana’s pair of petitions now being circulated, asserts the requirements for gathering signatures are unconstitutional.

The filing in U.S. District Court, which names Evnen, seeks a preliminary injunction on the requirement ahead of the July 7 deadline for submitting signatures.

Nebraska’s state constitution requires petitions to obtain the signature of 5% of voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties, which Eggers’ lawsuit alleges violates the equal protection and due process clauses of the 14th Amendment, and violates the First Amendment rights of voters.

Under the current method, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana’s lawsuit states, voters in rural counties, the vast majority of which have fewer than 10,000 residents, claim outsized power when it comes to qualifying initiatives compared to urban areas, where most of the state’s population lives.

Plus, the lawsuit argues, organizers are forced to reallocate resources, which potentially strips voters of being able to have their voices heard through the petition process.

While Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana have suggested that the signatures be gathered from each of the state’s three congressional districts, or 49 legislative districts — which are apportioned by population — the state said that plan would not work.

Replying on behalf of Evnen, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said the signature-gathering requirement was integral to the initiative process in the state, and that doing away with it would effectively cut rural Nebraskans out of the qualification process.

That, according to Solicitor General James Campbell, would effectively end the initiative process in the Cornhusker state.

“(T)he multicounty signature requirement is so integral to the initiative right in Nebraska — an indispensable part since its inception — that if this requirement falls, the entire initiative power must fall with it,” Campbell wrote.

The attorney general’s office argued the lawsuit fails to state a claim and lacks standing, and argues that it would be impossible to separate the signature requirement from the rest of the initiative process, which was included in the Nebraska Constitution in 1920.

“This constitutional text and its historical development show that, from the very beginning, the people envisioned an initiative process that guaranteed some measure of broad-based geographical support and involvement,” the state wrote in its brief.

“They did not want a process that operated exclusively in large cities,” it continues. “They demanded that citizens outside those urban centers be included. Allow the initiative right to stand without the multi-county requirement would thus ‘do violence to the intent of the (people).’”

The state also said the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment did not apply because the constitutional right to vote is for candidates of “representative government” — not a ballot initiative created under state law.

“The Supreme Court has never extended the fundamental right to vote into the very different circumstance of this case — signing petitions to exercise one’s state-created right of initiative,” Campbell wrote.

Instead, the attorney general’s office argued the rules set up by the state ensured “a significant modicum” of statewide support for ballot initiatives, as well as one that reduced the possibility of local initiatives from advancing.

The current rules also promote participating in the initiative process throughout the state, the attorney general’s office said, and spread signature verification across several county offices, not just a handful of counties that could be overwhelmed.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is circulating a pair of petitions to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.

The first would require the Legislature to enact statutes that protect doctors who recommend cannabis for their patients, and for patients who possess or use cannabis at the recommendation of their doctor.

The second would require state lawmakers to pass legislation protecting private entities that produce, supply or distribute cannabis for medical purposes in Nebraska.

