Standoff prevents bill funneling lottery dollars to scholarships from advancing

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt called Murman's bill a zombie "that keeps getting killed and coming back to life" and indicated she was willing to kill the underlying piece of legislation.

Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen accused Murman and Groene of blackmailing Walz to accept the amendment with the promise.

"They have threatened to filibuster and kill the scholarships if their amendment didn't get adopted," Hansen said.

Meanwhile, backers of Murman's plan said they wouldn't support LB529 without his amendment being in place.

Groene, who previously sponsored legislation allowing teachers to physically restrain students, lobbed his own accusation, saying the scholarships were being held up by "a radical group of anarchists" in the Legislature.

The North Platte senator said he had kept his word during negotiations and alleged others had broken their promises.

Near the end of debate, Walz implored lawmakers to consider the 13,000 students who receive money to go to college through the lottery funds.

"We have so many people depending on this, depending on you to make a decision," she said. "It's time to stop playing the games. We have to continue to focus on what's important."