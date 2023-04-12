The Legislature began debate Wednesday on a bill that would ban abortions in Nebraska after about six weeks and which its sponsor described as the most "doctor friendly" abortion ban in the country.

The bill (LB626) from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston would prohibit doctors from performing an abortion if cardiac activity is detected in an embryo during an ultrasound.

Albrecht's bill, which is the first legislation to ban abortion introduced in Nebraska since Roe v. Wade was reversed 10 months ago, contains exceptions for rape, incest, or medical emergencies where the life of the mother is threatened.

She also said that the bill does not create any criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions, or for women who seek an abortion, describing it as the most "doctor friendly" abortion ban in the country.

Instead of facing criminal prosecution, doctors who perform an abortion after cardiac activity is detected would be required to go before a board of their peers and explain their actions. That board could ultimately choose to strip them of their medical license if they found the doctor acted unreasonably.

But opponents of the bill called LB626 problematic and said ambiguous language within it could be used to go after doctors and women.

"This is not a clear legal document," said Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who pointed out the bill did not repeal existing penalties for abortion already codified within Nebraska state statute. "It is problematic to its core."

Cavanaugh said doctors who testified in opposition to the bill in February told a committee that the bill would hurt their patients by preventing health care professionals from providing care to pregnant women until it was clear they would not face legal consequences if the pregnancy ended.

"This is not a partisan issue, this is a health care issue we have no business in," Cavanaugh said.

Sen. Jen Day of Gretna passed around Tic Tacs to other senators and pointed out that at six weeks gestation, embryos were roughly half the size of the small breath mints. She said at that gestational age, embryos do not have any definable characteristics, but rather looked like a tadpole.

That drew criticism from several senators, including Sen. Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn, who said he believed that "standing for life can never be wrong."

"To compare my children, your children, our children, to a piece of candy?" von Gillern said. "I'm more than disappointed."

And Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who has taken the lead in pushing for the bill on the floor, responded to Day: "We were all just half a Tic Tac at one point in time and our parents chose life."

Senators recessed over the noon hour in which competing rallies took place inside and outside the Capitol.

Inside the Rotunda, senators who oppose LB626 stood with religious leaders against bill, saying that people of faith did not "speak with one voice" when it came to religion.

Debra McKnight, the founding pastor of Urban Abbey in Omaha, said LB626 was more about controlling women's bodies than it was in protecting children.

"This ban is not an act of faith I can get behind," McKnight told a crowd of roughly 150 people, most dressed in green.

On the north steps of the Capitol, Albrecht led a rally roughly the same size of supporters of LB626, many dressed in red.

More than 200 people joined Gov. Jim Pillen and a couple dozen senators at a noon rally outside the Capitol’s north entrance to voice their support for Albrecht’s bill.

Children roamed through the crowd and one small boy wandered up to the line of speakers several times during the event, which featured signs proclaiming “Protect Their Beating Hearts” and “A Heartbeat is a Universal Sign of Live.”

Tom Venzor, executive director of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said Albrecht’s bill could “save thousands of babies each year from elective abortions.”

Dr. Elena Kraus of Lincoln, a specialist in maternal fetal medicine, said the bill protects lives while “empowering doctors in case of medical emergency… to use their reasonable medical judgment when a woman’s life could be at risk.”

In such a case, she said, the legislation “would not restrict medical care.”

“This is the most important time for all of us to get this across the finish line,” Pillen told the gathering, “and today is a start.”

Across the nation, “they’re watching Nebraska right now” to see its legislative efforts to limit abortion, Albrecht said.

Her legislation would “save a baby with a beating heart,” Albrecht said.

It is stunning to recognize that “we have lost 200,000 babies to abortion in Nebraska,” she said.

A cloture vote on LB626, which will need the support of 33 senators, is expected to come around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.