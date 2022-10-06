Speculation on who will be appointed to replace Sasse begins

Sen. Ben Sasse's approaching departure from the Senate started the speculative engines running moments after Thursday's announcement that he will be chosen as president of the University of Florida.

But Sasse may not be leaving the Senate until as late as December; he won't be interviewed by the university's board of trustees until Nov. 1. And an interview with the state board of governors comes later.

Gov. Pete Ricketts presumably will choose the next senator, but under Nebraska law the governor has 45 days to fill a Senate vacancy and that opens the possibility that the decision could be made by the new governor who will take office in early January.

Appointments to the Senate can be honorific, as a couple were in the 1950s, or designed to launch a new Senate career, as Gov. Kay Orr's appointment of David Karnes in 1987 was intended to do.

But former Gov. Bob Kerrey ousted Karnes in the 1988 Senate race.

Whoever is named to fill the vacancy created by Sasse's departure would serve until January 2025.

An election would be held in 2024 to fill the Senate seat for the final two years of Sasse's current six-year term.

Honorific appointees are expected to not seek election when their abbreviated term ends, opening the field to a wide array of candidates.

Former Republican Gov. Kay Orr, the first Republican woman in the nation to be elected governor and still a force in GOP politics in the state today, comes to mind first as a potential Senate honoree, but she seems very unlikely to be willing to accept such an appointment.

Ricketts will complete his second and final term as governor in early January and he unsuccessfully sought a seat in the Senate in 2006.

Republican Sen. Deb Fischer has already indicated that she plans to seek a third six-year Senate term in 2024.

Among the names dropped in early speculation swirling about who may be appointed to succeed Sasse is Ricketts himself, who presumably could be appointed by Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen if he becomes governor in January and if the appointment falls within Nebraska's 45-day timeline.

The only real certainty is that speculation and the list of potential names will grow.

As for Sasse, he told the Tampa Bay Times that he welcomes the opportunity to leave the political arena.

"I'm excited frankly about the opportunity to step away from politics and onto a team of big-cause, low-ego people who want to build stuff and serve students and plan for the future," he said.