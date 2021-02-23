Specialty license plate proposals target state history, water safety

Proposals to offer motorists new specialty vehicle license plate choices celebrating Nebraska history and spotlighting the need for water safety education to protect small children were aired Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing.

If approved, they would be added to a motor vehicle specialty licensing plate menu that includes popular choices portraying a mountain lion and sandhill cranes.

No opposition testimony to either proposal was presented to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.

Purchase of state history plates, proposed by Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha in LB317, would help fund education efforts undertaken by History Nebraska.

The state historical organization now receives funding generated by Nebraska Sesquicentennial plates that expire Jan. 1, 2023.

Funding from the Josh the Otter-Be Safe Around Water plates proposed in LB166, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, would provide for a grant program through the Game and Parks Commission to teach water safety to children.

Blake and Kathy Collingsworth of Lincoln formed a foundation to teach water safety in memory of their son, Joshua, who wandered away from a large family gathering and fell into a swimming pool. The 2-year-old died three days later.