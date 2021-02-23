 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Specialty license plate proposals target state history, water safety
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Specialty license plate proposals target state history, water safety

{{featured_button_text}}

Proposals to offer motorists new specialty vehicle license plate choices celebrating Nebraska history and spotlighting the need for water safety education to protect small children were aired Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing.

If approved, they would be added to a motor vehicle specialty licensing plate menu that includes popular choices portraying a mountain lion and sandhill cranes.

No opposition testimony to either proposal was presented to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.

Purchase of state history plates, proposed by Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha in LB317, would help fund education efforts undertaken by History Nebraska. 

Nebraska bumps those with high-risk medical conditions from vaccine priority list

The state historical organization now receives funding generated by Nebraska Sesquicentennial plates that expire Jan. 1, 2023.

Funding from the Josh the Otter-Be Safe Around Water plates proposed in LB166, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, would provide for a grant program through the Game and Parks Commission to teach water safety to children.

Blake and Kathy Collingsworth of Lincoln formed a foundation to teach water safety in memory of their son, Joshua, who wandered away from a large family gathering and fell into a swimming pool. The 2-year-old died three days later.

Trevor Jones, director and CEO of History Nebraska, told the committee that funding from the history specialty plates could be used to help develop digitally based historical material.

Topics could be as diverse as Chimney Rock, sod houses and Nebraska football, he suggested.

'Not for party, but for people': Groups ask senators to remove partisanship from redistricting

History Nebraska formerly was known as the Nebraska State Historical Society.

A wide variety of specialty Nebraska license plates include images that portray an ornate box turtle and a bighorn sheep, along with messages such as Choose Life and Support Our Troops.

Don Walton: Ricketts sidesteps question about interest in Senate seat

MEET THE STATE SENATORS

Legislature logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News