Specialty license plate proposals target state history, water safety

Proposals to offer motorists new specialty vehicle license plate choices celebrating Nebraska history and spotlighting the need for water safety education to protect small children were aired Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing.
If approved, they would be added to a motor vehicle specialty licensing plate menu that includes popular choices portraying a mountain lion and sandhill cranes.
No opposition testimony to either proposal was presented to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.
Purchase of state history plates, proposed by Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha in LB317, would help fund education efforts undertaken by History Nebraska.
The state historical organization now receives funding generated by Nebraska Sesquicentennial plates that expire Jan. 1, 2023.
Funding from the Josh the Otter-Be Safe Around Water plates proposed in LB166, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, would provide for a grant program through the Game and Parks Commission to teach water safety to children.
Blake and Kathy Collingsworth of Lincoln formed a foundation to teach water safety in memory of their son, Joshua, who wandered away from a large family gathering and fell into a swimming pool. The 2-year-old died three days later.
Trevor Jones, director and CEO of History Nebraska, told the committee that funding from the history specialty plates could be used to help develop digitally based historical material.
Topics could be as diverse as Chimney Rock, sod houses and Nebraska football, he suggested.
History Nebraska formerly was known as the Nebraska State Historical Society.
A wide variety of specialty Nebraska license plates include images that portray an ornate box turtle and a bighorn sheep, along with messages such as Choose Life and Support Our Troops.
MEET THE STATE SENATORS
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon