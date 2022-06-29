Special legislative session on abortion appears uncertain

The likelihood of a special session of the Legislature later this year to deal with abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that turns abortion rights decisions over to the states appeared Wednesday to be increasingly iffy.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who would like to see legislation enacted to prohibit most abortions in the state, referred to "the potential special session" in responding to questions at a news conference.

Ricketts said he will continue to work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln to "see what more we can do to protect unborn babies."

The governor made it clear that he would support an amendment to an abortion ban that would allow for necessary "medical treatments for the mother that could impact the life of the (unborn) child."

In a text message response to a question about whether a special session is likely or not, Hilgers said there is "nothing additional to add to previous statements for now."

Ricketts said he will "look for someone who is pro-life" in choosing a successor to Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday in a special election to choose a successor to former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Fortenberry resigned from eastern Nebraska's 1st District House seat after his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

Flood, who is expected to be sworn in no earlier than July 12 when the House returns from its current recess, was sponsor of the legislation that has banned abortions in Nebraska after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

During an interview days before the special congressional election, Flood said he would hope that the Supreme Court's decision would spark state legislation that provides support for prenatal care, access to adequate nutrition and other support that pregnant women may need.

Flood's successor will be appointed to serve the remaining two years of his current term in the Legislature representing District 19 in northeast Nebraska.

A so-called trigger bill that would have banned all abortions in Nebraska in the wake of the anticipated Supreme Court decision ending the abortion rights secured by the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 was trapped by a filibuster in the closing days of the 2022 legislative session.

Supporters fell two votes short of the 33 required to free the proposal for advancement.

That 33-vote legislative target remains the key to ending abortion rights in the state.

In answer to a separate question at the news conference, Ricketts appeared to downplay the significance of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony on Tuesday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Ricketts said the testimony describing President Donald Trump's actions and his erratic and sometimes violent behavior represented "one person's perspective" and included second- or third-hand observations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.