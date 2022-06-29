 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
editor's pick topical alert

Special legislative session on abortion appears uncertain

  • Updated
  • 0

The likelihood of a special session of the Legislature later this year to deal with abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that turns abortion rights decisions over to the states appeared Wednesday to be increasingly iffy.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who would like to see legislation enacted to prohibit most abortions in the state, referred to "the potential special session" in responding to questions at a news conference.

Ricketts said he will continue to work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln to "see what more we can do to protect unborn babies."

Lincoln leaders launch 'largest and most important' project to find a second water source
Flood defeats Pansing Brooks in House race

The governor made it clear that he would support an amendment to an abortion ban that would allow for necessary "medical treatments for the mother that could impact the life of the (unborn) child."

In a text message response to a question about whether a special session is likely or not, Hilgers said there is "nothing additional to add to previous statements for now."

People are also reading…

Ricketts said he will "look for someone who is pro-life" in choosing a successor to Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday in a special election to choose a successor to former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Fortenberry resigned from eastern Nebraska's 1st District House seat after his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

Flood, who is expected to be sworn in no earlier than July 12 when the House returns from its current recess, was sponsor of the legislation that has banned abortions in Nebraska after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

During an interview days before the special congressional election, Flood said he would hope that the Supreme Court's decision would spark state legislation that provides support for prenatal care, access to adequate nutrition and other support that pregnant women may need.

Flood's successor will be appointed to serve the remaining two years of his current term in the Legislature representing District 19 in northeast Nebraska.

A so-called trigger bill that would have banned all abortions in Nebraska in the wake of the anticipated Supreme Court decision ending the abortion rights secured by the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 was trapped by a filibuster in the closing days of the 2022 legislative session.

Supporters fell two votes short of the 33 required to free the proposal for advancement.  

That 33-vote legislative target remains the key to ending abortion rights in the state.

In answer to a separate question at the news conference, Ricketts appeared to downplay the significance of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony on Tuesday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Ricketts said the testimony describing President Donald Trump's actions and his erratic and sometimes violent behavior represented "one person's perspective" and included second- or third-hand observations. 

Fortenberry sentenced to probation for lying to federal agents
Ricketts, Nebraska officials celebrate new state building in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA panel recommends changing COVID shots to fight omicron this fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News