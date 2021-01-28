 Skip to main content
Special legislative session may be required for redistricting in Nebraska
The Legislature may need to conduct a special session to tackle its redistricting responsibilities later this summer or in early autumn.

The Legislature's regular session is scheduled to adjourn on June 10.

But final data from the U.S. Census Bureau that is needed to complete the task of redrawing congressional and legislative districts, the primary redistricting assignments, may not be available to senators until July or later.

The new goal for completing data processing at the Census Bureau is now April 30, but the separate data used to redraw districts may not be available until after July, the bureau has informed the National Conference of State Legislatures.

"I think it is premature to consider timing since we don't know when we will get data," Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said Thursday.

"But if we do get data in that late, it's hard to see how we could do it during the (regular) session," he said. 

Five Republican and four Democratic members of the nonpartisan Legislature have been chosen as members of the redistricting committee.

They include Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue, Tom Briese of Albion, Tom Brewer of Gordon, Suzanne Geist and Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, Steve Lathrop and Justin Wayne of Omaha, Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and John Lowe of Kearney. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

