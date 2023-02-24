Members of the Legislature’s Executive Board on Friday heard a plan to create a special committee to study the feasibility of building and operating small modular nuclear reactors in Nebraska.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said the new technology “shows great promise” and could serve as a reliable baseload generator that complements Nebraska’s shift into renewable energy and reduce or eliminate the need for long-haul, high-voltage transmission lines.

“It’s clear to me Nebraska has an opportunity to get in on the ground floor with exciting new opportunities with nuclear energy,” Brewer told the board. “I would like to see a special committee, in partnership with the public power utilities, chart a realistic course ahead for Nebraska.”

The special committee created by his resolution (LR21) would be made up of chairs of several legislative committees — Natural Resources; Government, Military and Veterans Affairs; Transportation and Telecommunications; and Appropriations — and other members appointed by the Executive Board.

During an Executive Board meeting over the lunch hour, Brewer pointed to a project being developed by NuScale, an Oregon-based company whose design for a small modular nuclear reactor was certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in January, as one possibility for Nebraska.

NuScale’s model requires a tiny fraction of the space of a traditional nuclear reactor and is capable of producing up to 77 megawatts of electricity, according to the company. A prototype reactor opened at the Idaho National Lab in 2021, and the company is planning several reactors to serve electric customers in Idaho in 2029 and 2030.

Brewer said in the future, small modular reactors like those being built in Idaho could be located at existing power generation facilities such as the Gerald Gentleman coal-fired plant near Sutherland — one of Nebraska Public Power District’s largest energy generators — or spread out across a grid to ensure reliable energy sources for all Nebraskans.

While the new technology has been welcomed in states across the country, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, in an analysis published last year, called into question the viability of the NuScale project as “too late, too expensive, too risky and too uncertain.”

The institute said NuScale’s estimated $58 per megawatt hour was nearly twice that of the price of energy generated through renewable sources, while the actual cost has since risen by 50%, the Washington Post reported earlier this month.

The report also cast doubt on a claim that the modular reactor could run at 95% capacity throughout its lifetime — a target not met by any of the 93 nuclear reactors operating in the U.S.

Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas asked Brewer if it was necessary for the Executive Board to move legislation creating a special committee, or if a study of small modular nuclear reactors could be done within the existing structure of the Legislature.

Brewer said the committee would be responsible for looking into the future and charting a path for ensuring Nebraska and its public power system have reliable energy into the future.

“I think the realistic challenge is going to be we have to keep up with technology,” Brewer said.

Seth Voyles, a lobbyist representing Omaha Public Power District, said the public power utilities in Nebraska supported the proposed special committee as a way to study the option in-depth, particularly the costs, where modular reactors could potentially be located, and other factors.

“The good part about what this study does is it gets us in a position to know what we don’t know and know what we have to do going forward so we can actually start putting these things down,” he said.

The Executive Board did not take action on Brewer’s proposal Friday.

