Special committee proposed to study AltEn, environmental regulations

It would also look at additional legislation that could be brought to help expedite cleanup or removal of treated seed or byproducts stemming from its use.

The committee would report its findings and recommendations from the interim study to the Legislative Council or to the Legislature, according to the resolution.

Sen. Carol Blood's resolution (LR159) proposes the creation of a special investigatory committee with broader authority to look at both AltEn's history and compliance with state regulations, as well as how treated seed is used and disposed of in Nebraska.

"There's no laws that pertain to the disposal (in Nebraska)," Blood said in an interview. "If we don't do it, when ag is so important to Nebraska, then we leave it in the hands of other people."

As late as last fall, AltEn was continuing to solicit for out-of-condition treated seed, claiming to be the final destination for 99% of the discarded product in North America, including from major chemical companies such as Bayer, Syngenta and Corteva.

The nine-member committee, if created by the Legislature's Executive Board, would also study "whether any contamination exists for the drinking water of the cities of Omaha and Lincoln," as well as the costs associated with cleanup of the site.