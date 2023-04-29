Despite this year's filibuster-laden travails that have blocked and delayed action on major legislation while burning this session's 90-day legislative clock, senators will be able to address all the major issues still pending before they adjourn, Speaker John Arch of La Vista says.

Tax reduction bills, the two-year state budget package, school aid reform, tax exemptions for donations to private schools, a green light to proceed with construction of a new state prison, voter photo ID legislation, all will be considered before the 2023 legislative session is completed about a month from now.

"And hopefully justice reform along with committee priorities," Arch said during an interview in the speaker's office immediately following the dramatic conclusion of a three-day legislative week.

Just before heading home for a four-day weekend break on Thursday, senators blocked a bill to sharply limit access to a legal abortion in Nebraska, triggering a boisterous celebration in the Capitol Rotunda by abortion rights advocates that echoed through the hallways.

That was a largely unexpected result which probably matched the unique character of this legislative session.

Even though the session-long filibuster sparked by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha to express her determined opposition to a bill (LB574) that would prohibit transgender youth from obtaining puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender-affirming surgery has slammed on the brakes, "we will address the big issues in the time remaining," Arch said.

"I think when we're done we can look back and say that we were able to accomplish what we were sent here to do.

"The number of bills passed does not equate to their impact," he said.

"It's the quality of those bills that has far greater impact," the speaker said.

While the Legislature is poised to give the go-ahead to launch construction of a new $350 million state prison, Arch also has his eye on accompanying justice reform.

"The consensus is that we need to do both," he said. "We can do better with how we help incarcerated people move back into society" upon completion of their prison terms.

Arch said "the overriding principle" that has guided him in managing a sharply divided Legislature which has been under what may have been a unique form of stress this year has been to "protect the institution."

"Senators come and go, issues come and go, but the institution must remain and be passed on to future generations," the speaker said.

Undamaged, unharmed, undiminished, secure.

Despite this session's unique filibuster that in effect has been applied to the session itself, Arch said he has resisted calls to quickly change the Legislature's rules and procedures in response to that challenge.

"We can give consideration over the summer as to whether we need to adjust," he said. "We have to make sure that if the filibuster rule is changed, that doesn't stop the minority voice," he said.

"My commitment is to the institution," the speaker said.

"The minority voice must be protected," Arch said. "At some point, we will all be in the minority. We must allow the minority to speak.

"It would be unwise to damage the institution because of the current situation," he said.

"My desire has been to provide a steady hand through our disagreements," Arch said.

Despite the deadlock and the backlog and the stress applied to this session, "we are moving bills," he said.

Arch, a health care administrator who previously had been chairman of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, was elected speaker in January.

