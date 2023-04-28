A day after a bill that would ban abortions in Nebraska after about six weeks fell one vote short of shutting off debate, Speaker John Arch said the measure won’t come back before lawmakers again this session.

The bill (LB626) from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, which would prohibit doctors from performing an abortion if cardiac activity was detected in an embryo, failed to get the 33 votes needed to invoke cloture on Thursday.

Omaha Sen. Merv Riepe, who co-sponsored the bill, voted it out of committee, and supported it during first-round debate while saying he harbored concerns about the backlash it would create if passed, did not vote for cloture in a dramatic moment on the legislative floor.

Another Omaha lawmaker, Sen. Justin Wayne, who previously voted against bill during the first round of consideration, did not vote on Thursday, dooming LB626 in the 90-day session of the 108th Legislature.

It also prompted questions from every corner of the Capitol and the state about what comes next in the session's remaining 20 days.

On Friday, Arch said he would to follow the plan for handling procedural motions he outlined for his 48 colleagues in the officially nonpartisan Legislature in a Feb. 10 memo.

“I intend to continue, in general, the practice of our recent speakers to not reschedule any bill that fails to advance from general file or select file,” the memo states. “Additionally, if a motion to invoke cloture fails, I will consider the bill finished for the year.”

In a phone interview, Arch said it was his intention to adhere to those words: “That’s what I said, so that’s what I need to stick to.”

Others disappointed by the outcome of Thursday’s cloture vote on LB626 — Gov. Jim Pillen, the Nebraska GOP and conservative activists — proposed a different procedural path to keep the bill alive.

Shortly after the vote, Pillen called on Riepe to make a motion to reconsider his vote, referring to a procedural option available to “any member with the prevailing side or not voting” for a bill, in order for the Republican senator to “stand by the commitments to life he has made in the past.”

Republicans also voiced their disappointment in Riepe online after adjournment on Thursday.

“The NEGOP strongly encourages Senator Riepe to file a Motion to Reconsider,” the party wrote in a news release published on its Facebook page.

A reconsideration motion, under the rules adopted by the Legislature earlier this year, “must be made on the same day the original question was decided or on the next legislative day.”

That could happen on Tuesday — at least theoretically, according to supporters of LB626 disappointed in the outcome — after lawmakers return to Lincoln from a four-day break.

But that would likely be up to Riepe, an 80-year-old Republican who bucked his party and attempted to amend the bill to a policy he said was more palatable to Nebraskans.

The amendment, which would have banned abortions after 12 weeks, and added fetal anomalies to other exceptions like rape, incest, and medical emergencies, never came up for a vote despite Riepe's efforts to force one.

While its unlikely Riepe will reverse course, observers and parliamentarians said taking up a motion to reconsider a cloture vote also would break with the Legislature’s rules, tradition and generally accepted procedures followed by lawmaking bodies.

Nathan Leach of Kearney, who has researched the evolution of the rules used by Nebraska’s unique unicameral system of government since it was implemented in 1937, said past efforts to bring reconsideration motions after cloture votes have been ruled out of order.

“The motion to invoke cloture cannot be reconsidered because the motion can otherwise be properly renewed,” Leach wrote in a white paper shared on social media Friday morning.

Three parliamentary authorities, including Mason’s Manual of Legislative Proceedings, which is often referenced by the Nebraska Legislature, state moving to reconsider a cloture vote was improper.

Former Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, who used procedural motions to slow progress in the Legislature during his more than four decades in the body, moved to reconsider a cloture vote on a bill before senators in 1993, but was ruled out of order by then-Speaker Dennis Baack.

More recently, former Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill also introduced a motion to reconsider a cloture, Leach found in his research. It was printed in the journal, but never scheduled, which Leach said indicates the precedent was followed.

Arch said it was his understanding that the reconsideration motion would remain out of order, based on the last three decades of precedent.

Before the cloture motion was adopted into the rules of the Legislature in 1992, a motion to suspend the rules was used to shut off filibusters. That proved to be procedurally complicated and time-consuming, however.

A cloture motion, Leach wrote, served as a “super-priority motion.” The motion itself could not be debated, amended and was not subject to points of order or motions to overrule the chair.

“It seems clear on initial analysis that lawmakers intended cloture to be the end of a bill, unless the speaker places the bill back onto the agenda — not by way of a member moving to reconsider,” Leach wrote. “This would run counter to parliamentary law, the practice of the Legislature, and the original intent of the motion to invoke cloture.”

So, for now, LB626 remains stuck on the second round of consideration for the remainder of the year.

While Albrecht made the measure her personal priority this year, the failed cloture vote on Thursday removed its status as a priority bill.

Albrecht or another senator likely could re-prioritize the bill in the 60-day session next January, priming the debate over abortion once more.

Photos: The scene after Nebraska's six-week abortion ban fails to advance