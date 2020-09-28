Some Nebraskans receive voter disqualification notices in error

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ACLU of Nebraska is mailing nearly 9,000 voting rights packets to people in the state who have current and past involvement with the criminal justice system.

The advocacy organization recently looked into disqualification notices mailed by election officials in the state after a number of people questioned them. ACLU researched the notices and found numerous cases where people had received the notices in error, spokesman Sam Petto said in a news release.

Nebraska is one of 11 states that blocks voting after completion of a felony sentence through some kind of special requirement or waiting period. In Nebraska, ex-felons must wait two years to vote.

The Nebraska ACLU's move to mail voting rights packets seeks to clear confusion and address potential errors in the state’s data or application of the law, Petto said.

The organization helped an Omaha man who wrongfully received a disqualification notice, and then filed a public records request with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office for the list of Nebraskans who received the notices, Petto said.

Walter Wolff of Omaha said he was incorrectly told he could not vote in the November election because of a prior case in the criminal justice system.