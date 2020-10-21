Some Nebraska voter registration errors corrected; officials will scan for more after election

Secretary of State Bob Evnen told ACLU of Nebraska in a letter Tuesday his office corrected a number of errors by election officials in Nebraska counties.
Now the advocacy organization is urging all Nebraskans with criminal justice system involvement to check their voter eligibility ahead of Friday’s registration deadline.
ACLU spokesman Sam Petto said in a news release the letters went out in error to people who were never convicted of a felony, voters who had already properly re-registered to vote and others who should not have received them due to technical or training errors.
In August, ACLU of Nebraska said it mailed nearly 9,000 voting rights packets to people in the state who have current and past involvement with the criminal justice system. It had looked into disqualification notices mailed by county election officials after a number of people questioned them.
ACLU found numerous cases where people had received the notices in error.
Nebraska is one of 11 states that blocks voting after completion of a felony sentence through some kind of special requirement or waiting period.
Evnen's office reviewed the records the ACLU identified as improper and said it would correct them if needed.
In the letter, the secretary of state summarized the actions his office took.
In an online set of questions about the rights of former felons to vote, the explanation says: Voting rights are restored two years after the completion of incarceration plus any period of parole or probation.
There had been some confusion over the word "successful," which was subsequently removed. The office then notified county election officials that unsuccessful completion of probation did not impact voting rights.
The secretary of state's office reviewed 297 records sent by the ACLU and corrected 51 that should have had active voter registration records. Those people were sent voter registration confirmation cards.
Of the remaining 246 records, 46 had been registered subsequent to the notice and were active registered voters, and 105 had the felon notice generated in error because the person had not attempted to register to vote. For 36, the notice was generated in error but not sent, and for 59, the person was convicted under a different name, convicted out of state, was a duplicate record submission or otherwise not eligible to vote.
Evnen told the ACLU no further action was necessary.
"While we do not believe our practices are in violation of the (National Voter Registration Act), we thank you for bringing these items to our attention," Evnen said in the letter.
The office committed to reviewing the felon notice letter that goes out after the 2020 general election, for changes to further explain the process. Evnen said he would consider providing further guidance to counties.
The confirmed errors were just the ones the ACLU caught, Petto said, and the secretary of state's office, as Evnen stated, hasn't been able to review the full list of Nebraskans who received the disqualification notices in recent years.
The confirmed errors were corrected in its system, but the office hasn’t sent communication indicating a mistake was made despite the ACLU urging them to do so, Petto said.
"Despite our differences on the best approach to alert voters about this, we appreciate them taking this seriously and offering to work with us on notice language and voting guidance in the future," he said.
