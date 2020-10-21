Some Nebraska voter registration errors corrected; officials will scan for more after election

In an online set of questions about the rights of former felons to vote, the explanation says: Voting rights are restored two years after the completion of incarceration plus any period of parole or probation.

There had been some confusion over the word "successful," which was subsequently removed. The office then notified county election officials that unsuccessful completion of probation did not impact voting rights.

The secretary of state's office reviewed 297 records sent by the ACLU and corrected 51 that should have had active voter registration records. Those people were sent voter registration confirmation cards.

Of the remaining 246 records, 46 had been registered subsequent to the notice and were active registered voters, and 105 had the felon notice generated in error because the person had not attempted to register to vote. For 36, the notice was generated in error but not sent, and for 59, the person was convicted under a different name, convicted out of state, was a duplicate record submission or otherwise not eligible to vote.

Evnen told the ACLU no further action was necessary.