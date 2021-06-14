 Skip to main content
'Software error' at HHS results in disclosure of personal information to 'small batch' of people
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says a "software error" resulted in phone numbers and partial Social Security numbers being sent to a third party in April.

The release of personal information, which was discovered by HHS on April 9, was disclosed in a June 7 letter to those who were affected.

The agency said it did not expect individuals would be harmed because their names were not included in the information that was inadvertently sent to "another individual in the State of Nebraska."

But the state urged those who received the letter to call the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — to put a fraud alert on their credit report.

The letter did not say how many individuals were affected, nor did it specify who the information was sent to.

Lia Post of Springfield, who receives disability benefits through the state for chronic pain, said she received the letter June 10 and called HHS for more information.

An attorney in the department's HIPAA office — which sent the June 7 letter — told her a "small batch" of individuals were affected in the one-time release of information, Post said.

No further details were shared, according to Post. "I knew I wasn't getting the answers I was looking for. I'm just a citizen."

HHS did not respond to emails and phone calls from the Journal Star seeking clarification.

Post said she followed the recommendation of the letter and contacted a credit bureau to put a fraud alert on her credit report.

Although there was no suspicious activity, a representative at the bureau recommended she file a report with police — a suggestion Post said she shared with HHS.

She's worried about others served by HHS who might have a developmental disability, or difficulty accessing a phone or a computer who may be affected.

HHS said it implemented "an immediate solution" to the software error, and was working on a long-term solution.

"We are committed to keeping your information safe and assure you we are doing everything possible to regain your trust," the letter signed by HIPAA Privacy Officer Keith Patton reads.

Post said she wants more information from the state instead of an apology.

"This is a nice letter and I see you apologizing," she said, "but what trust, exactly, has been broken?"

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

