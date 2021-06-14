'Software error' at HHS results in disclosure of personal information to 'small batch' of people

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says a "software error" resulted in phone numbers and partial Social Security numbers being sent to a third party in April.

The release of personal information, which was discovered by HHS on April 9, was disclosed in a June 7 letter to those who were affected.

The agency said it did not expect individuals would be harmed because their names were not included in the information that was inadvertently sent to "another individual in the State of Nebraska."

But the state urged those who received the letter to call the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — to put a fraud alert on their credit report.

The letter did not say how many individuals were affected, nor did it specify who the information was sent to.

Lia Post of Springfield, who receives disability benefits through the state for chronic pain, said she received the letter June 10 and called HHS for more information.

An attorney in the department's HIPAA office — which sent the June 7 letter — told her a "small batch" of individuals were affected in the one-time release of information, Post said.