'Software error' at HHS results in disclosure of personal information to 'small batch' of people

HHS did not respond to emails and phone calls from the Journal Star seeking clarification.
Post said she followed the recommendation of the letter and contacted a credit bureau to put a fraud alert on her credit report.
Although there was no suspicious activity, a representative at the bureau recommended she file a report with police — a suggestion Post said she shared with HHS.
She's worried about others served by HHS who might have a developmental disability, or difficulty accessing a phone or a computer who may be affected.
HHS said it implemented "an immediate solution" to the software error, and was working on a long-term solution.
"We are committed to keeping your information safe and assure you we are doing everything possible to regain your trust," the letter signed by HIPAA Privacy Officer Keith Patton reads.
Post said she wants more information from the state instead of an apology.
"This is a nice letter and I see you apologizing," she said, "but what trust, exactly, has been broken?"
