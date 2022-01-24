Social Security tax repeal bill delayed by fiscal uncertainty

The Legislature applied the brakes Monday to a bill that would incrementally eliminate the state income tax on Social Security benefits amid arguments that senators need to gain a clearer picture of developing revenue and budget factors before they begin reducing the state's revenue stream.

Most senators who spoke in support of slowing down the process said they eventually would vote in favor of the bill (LB825), authored by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, which would phase out the state tax on Social Security income by 2025.

That would result in an estimated $73 million loss of annual state revenue by 2027.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha offered a motion to return the bill to the Revenue Committee and Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha argued for delay until the Legislature has a better picture of state government's overall budget and appropriations picture.

No action was taken prior to adjournment for the day.

Appropriations Chairman John Stinner of Gering said "I want to make an informed decision" after balancing revenue forecasts with appropriations needs and economic conditions.

"We're going to have to pick and choose," he said.