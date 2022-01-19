Social Security tax exemption advances; property tax relief to follow

The Legislature's Revenue Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill to speed up full exemption of Social Security income from the state income tax by 2025 on a 5-0 vote.

And not far behind will be a bill designed to secure an estimated $200 million in additional property tax relief for Nebraskans in 2024 by eliminating an earlier $375 million annual floor in the refundable income tax credit created in 2020.

That proposal, LB723, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion failed to advance to the floor of the Legislature despite a 4-0 vote but has assurance that it will receive at least the fifth vote required for later advancement.

The Social Security income tax exemption contained in LB825, introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would be phased in over the next four years, beginning with a 40% exemption in 2022 that would grow in 20% increments until full exemption is achieved in 2025.

The loss in potential state revenue was estimated at $40 million in fiscal 2022-2023, rising eventually to $73 million.