Social Security tax break advances; property tax measure stalls

The Legislature on Tuesday advanced a bill to phase in full exemption of Social Security payments from the state income tax, with an expectation that the proposal may be parked at second-stage consideration pending further development of state revenue and budget projections.

The bill (LB825), introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, moved forward on a 42-0 vote.

Meanwhile, sharp debate erupted over a bill (LB723) designed to secure an additional $200 million in property tax relief for Nebraskans in 2024 by eliminating an earlier $375 million cap on a refundable income tax credit created in 2020.

"We had a deal," Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha objected, "and it was $375 million."

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, sponsor of the bill, argued that his proposal was needed to "prevent a nearly $200 million tax increase" for Nebraska's property taxpayers.

Prior to adjournment for the day, Briese reached out to Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, in an effort to seek "a reasonable compromise" that could be tied to "measurable and fixed" budget and revenue expectations.