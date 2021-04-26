Social Security state income tax exemption sails ahead

That's a "more targeted" option that senators might yet want to consider, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Give relief to those who need it (and not) up to a cost that we can't manage," Brewer said.

Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said Nebraska is "not competitive with neighboring states" in terms of tax policy and that is a factor in prompting Nebraskans to move to southern states upon their retirement.

Fischer criticizes senators who didn't vote on property tax issue When she was in the Legislature, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said, "we stood up and we took a stand."

The Social Security tax break would allow Nebraskans who are limited to a fixed income to "live with greater dignity and better independence," Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward said.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson noted that the bill's "substantial fiscal impact" needs to be closely considered in view of the state's continuing need for additional property tax relief.

"We have to start making some choices," he said. "How much money can we give away? What will the revenue stream look like three or four years from now?"

Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard urged senators to "take a stepped measure," bearing in mind that "we also need property tax relief."

Linehan said the bill is crafted as "a 10-year plan with plenty of off ramps," a measure that can be adjusted if necessary.