Social Security income tax repeal in Nebraska gets a guardrail

Federal dollars are "pouring into our state," he said, creating "a false reality."

"It's time to be a little more cautious," he said, expressing his support for Stinner's amendment. "We need to be thoughtful."

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha also voiced concern about "so many (proposed) revenue reductions ... too much of a good thing."

"My concern," he said during earlier debate on an omnibus bill that included reduction of the corporate income tax rate, is that "we may deplete our revenue stream to such an extent that in future years we're going to suffer greatly."

Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams suggested it's "time to be prudent."

The omnibus tax bill (LB432) cleared second-stage floor consideration on a 44-0 vote.

Senators advanced the tax bill, which calls for a reduction in the state's top tax rate for corporations, to final reading after Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Friesen raised questions about the legislation.

"I don't think corporations need to be subsidized more than human beings who are in poverty," Cavanaugh said.