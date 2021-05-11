Social Security income tax repeal in Nebraska gets a guardrail

The Legislature on Tuesday attached "a guardrail" to a bill designed to fully phase out the state income tax on Social Security income over the next decade, building in a reevaluation of the incremental tax break after five years.
While agreeing to implement a 50% exemption achieved over a five-year period and expressing their intention to fully exempt that income during the following five years, senators adopted an amendment to the tax proposal that leaves that decision in the hands of a future Legislature.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, proposed the change "to create guardrails" on a proposal that would cost the state an estimated $168 million in annual revenue when fully implemented.
Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, sponsor of the bill (LB64), told the Legislature he supports what he described as a "prudent amendment" and thanked both Stinner and Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, a fellow Revenue Committee member, for "working with me" to craft the change.
The bill, when fully implemented, would provide a $1,000 annual tax break on the Social Security benefit for the average Nebraskan, which is about $18,400 a year.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson expressed concern about the potential future impact of a series of Revenue Committee proposals that are "cutting our revenue stream this year."
Federal dollars are "pouring into our state," he said, creating "a false reality."
"It's time to be a little more cautious," he said, expressing his support for Stinner's amendment. "We need to be thoughtful."
Sen. John McCollister of Omaha also voiced concern about "so many (proposed) revenue reductions ... too much of a good thing."
"My concern," he said during earlier debate on an omnibus bill that included reduction of the corporate income tax rate, is that "we may deplete our revenue stream to such an extent that in future years we're going to suffer greatly."
Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams suggested it's "time to be prudent."
The omnibus tax bill (LB432) cleared second-stage floor consideration on a 44-0 vote.
Senators advanced the tax bill, which calls for a reduction in the state's top tax rate for corporations, to final reading after Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Friesen raised questions about the legislation.
"I don't think corporations need to be subsidized more than human beings who are in poverty," Cavanaugh said.
"I don't feel the corporate tax rate has been an issue," Friesen said, suggesting that the proposal represents "a tax break (for) corporations headquartered outside our state."
