Smith seeks leading GOP slot on powerful tax-writing committee

Rep. Adrian Smith will seek the leading Republican position on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee after the current GOP committee leader, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, retires from the House following the 2022 election.

Smith, Nebraska's 3rd District congressman, is serving his eighth term in the House and is well-positioned to be reelected in the overwhelmingly Republican district next year.

If Republicans gain control of the House in 2022, the ranking or leading Republican on Ways and Means would be chairman of the powerful committee that holds jurisdiction over tax policy, Social Security, Medicare, trade and labor issues.

Smith is the fourth-ranking Republican on the committee, and the two congressmen ahead of him and behind Brady are viewed as likely candidates for the top GOP committee slot, according to a story in Roll Call.

Next in line behind Brady is Rep. Devin Nunes of California and right behind him is Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida. Then comes Smith.

"It's currently a three-way race to succeed Brady," Roll Call reported, with both Smith and Buchanan already announcing their candidacy.

"I want to honor Kevin Brady's accomplishments," Smith said. "I plan to seek my colleagues' support for the lead Republican spot."