Small business owner Beau Ballard appointed new Lincoln senator

Beau Ballard of Lincoln, a 28-year-old member of Sen. Mike Hilgers' legislative staff, was appointed Thursday to fill the District 21 seat in the Legislature being vacated by Hilgers, who was elected as attorney general beginning next month.

Ballard was chosen by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen after Gov. Pete Ricketts asked Pillen to conduct the process of interviewing and recommending an appointee.

In brief remarks, Ballard said he will support lower taxes, controlled state spending and infrastructure development, including investments in broadband and roads.

Ballard said it is important to "keep young people in the state" in order to "grow Nebraska."

District 21 is "where I grew up," Ballard said, and where he once knocked on doors as a 12-year-old supporting his grandfather James Arthur Jeffers' campaign for the same legislative seat.

The district includes Lincoln residents who live west of North 14th Street and north of Interstate 80, including the Lincoln Airport. It also encompasses Malcolm, Raymond, Davey and Waverly in Lancaster County.

Ballard owns two small businesses, BJB Strategies and the Rabbit Hole Bakery. He served five years as a legislative aide to Hilgers.

The appointment will become effective on Jan. 4.

Pillen chose Ballard from a field of nine applicants, conducting the process at the request of Ricketts, who will hand the reins of the governor's office to Pillen next month.

Pillen said he interviewed four of the applicants and determined that Ballard was the best choice based on his support for agriculture, belief in less government and commitment to "stand up for our values."

The brief announcement event was concluded without accepting questions from the media.

In addition to being an aide to Hilgers, Ballard was an aide in the Colorado Senate, performing research on economic, social and agricultural policy, and was briefly an intern in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He was honored last year by the Lincoln Independent Business Association with a Young Business Leader of the Year award.

Ballard is a graduate of Colorado Christian University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a student at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He has assisted in leading Christian mission teams to Nicaragua and Mexico as a volunteer.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, was among the nine applicants, the Nebraska Examiner reported.

Others included Karl Elmshaueser, who is director of the Nebraska Environmental Trust; Phillip Bickford, Alan Critser, Todd Higgins, Jacy Todd, Colin Moore and Daniel Benes.

Top Journal Star photos for December