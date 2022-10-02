Six small Nebraska towns are trying to ban abortion. Will it change anything?

Most July nights, Pastor Bill Forbes left his house in Paxton at about 5 p.m. and didn’t return until sundown.

The Lutheran pastor went door-to-door in his western Nebraska town. He asked his neighbors: Would you sign a petition to support banning abortion in Paxton?

Some 138 residents signed, Forbes said.

Paxton, pop. 516, doesn’t have an abortion clinic. It’s 230 miles from the nearest abortion provider, in Denver.

Still, this November, Paxton and at least five other Nebraska towns will vote on whether to ban abortion within their city limits. Three Nebraska towns have already passed bans. More cities are gathering signatures to try the same — including Bellevue, home to one of the state’s three abortion clinics.

If passed, the ordinances allow citizens to sue medical professionals for performing abortions in city limits. Many would also allow lawsuits against residents suspected of “aiding or abetting” abortion — acts such as driving a woman to a Denver clinic, or even donating to what the ordinances call an “abortion fund.”

What these potential laws have in common: Texan Mark Lee Dickson. Armed with pre-written ordinances, local government knowledge and a team of volunteers to collect signatures, the anti-abortion preacher criss-crosses the country.

The goal: Ban abortions and abortion-inducing drugs. Make it unlawful to perform or help someone get an abortion. Some try to limit internet access to abortion-related websites.

In practice, the ordinances may not change much. Except for Bellevue, none of the Nebraska cities and villages have an abortion clinic. Getting abortion pills in the mail through telehealth is illegal in Nebraska. Law experts say the ordinances may be unenforceable in a state where abortion remains legal.

“I think it’s fairly clear that cities don’t have the authority to regulate this,” said Anthony Schutz, a law professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Still, pro-choice advocates in the towns worry that the ordinances — enforceable or not — will create a chilling effect for women trying to find care.

“I’ve seen people do it on their own terms. I’m worried about those lives,” said Erin Pascoe, a registered nurse in Curtis, a town voting on a ban in November.

For locals urging the issue, like Forbes, the proposed bans send a message. About the disconnect they feel from the state’s eastern metro areas. And about what they want: an abortion-free Nebraska.

“Changes that need to take place to protect our country won’t come from Washington, and they won’t come from Lincoln,” he told the Flatwater Free Press. “Real changes are going to come down here where the grass grows.”

* * *

In April 2021, Hayes Center became the first village in Nebraska to declare abortions illegal.

The southwest Nebraska town of 224 people joined a group that calls itself “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn” — a group that now includes 49 towns around the country.

Like Hayes Center, these places are mostly rural and located hundreds of miles from a brick-and-mortar abortion clinic.

Like Hayes Center, they passed abortion bans after connecting with Dickson.

Dickson, the director of Right to Life of East Texas, first proposed a local abortion ban three years ago in Waskom, Texas.

The ordinance came with a unique legal twist — it would be carried out through private enforcement. Individual citizens would be the ones to sue clinics, doctors and nurses for performing abortions, or regular citizens suspected of “aiding or abetting” one.

The local policy became state law in Texas, a law U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said “deputized the state’s citizens as bounty hunters.”

In Nebraska, versions of the original ordinance have now been adopted in Hayes Center, Blue Hill and Stapleton.

Arnold, Brady, Curtis, Hershey, Paxton and Wallace will go to the ballot box to vote on a ban in November.

Even if passed, cities and towns in Nebraska likely lack the power to enforce an actual abortion ban, legal experts said.

The Legislature has to explicitly authorize what cities and villages — other than Lincoln and Omaha — have the power to regulate. State constitutional law experts don’t think that currently includes abortion, Schutz said. Ordinances that conflict with state law are unenforceable, the legal expert said.

That makes the proposed bans more like “virtue signaling,” said Richard Rosen, a Texas Tech University law professor.

“If this violates state law, the cases aren’t going to go that far,” Rosen said.

Through a spokesperson, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson declined comment on the legal standing of local abortion bans.

Dickson insists the ordinances are enforceable. Towns have the power to regulate health and welfare, and he thinks abortion would fall under that purview.

“This is an ordinance that’s meant to protect these communities and the culture of these communities,” he said. “There are people that are wanting Nebraska to be more like Texas.”

Dickson is working with at least 10 more Nebraska towns gathering signatures. Most are concentrated near North Platte. Interest from Nebraskans grew after Dickson spoke at a fundraising banquet for the Women’s Resource Center there last year.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade accelerated those efforts, Dickson said.

Forbes, the Paxton pastor and a registered Democrat, said most of the 35 people who regularly attend his Sunday services signed his petition.

Dickson and his volunteers collected all of the signatures in Brady, said Laurie Viter, a local resident working for a ban.

In Curtis, Melanie Standiford helped collect 47 signatures. Standiford is the news director of KNOP, a TV station and NBC affiliate serving the North Platte area. She extensively covered the issue as a reporter as she aided the petition drive.

Curtis, pop. 806, calls itself the Easter City of Nebraska. Three crosses overlook the town from a nearby hill. Everyone she knows is Christian and anti-abortion, Standiford said during an interview with the Flatwater Free Press. In her mind, the ordinance would be widely supported and not controversial.

When asked if it was appropriate for her to cover an issue as a reporter that she’s politically involved in, Standiford said: “You’re probably right, I probably, maybe, shouldn’t have even done that. But who knew it would be an issue?”

* * *

This isn’t the first time the city of Curtis has contemplated an abortion ban.

Last fall, when Roe v. Wade was still the law of the land, Dickson presented his ordinance before the Curtis City Council. Worried it violated the law, the council struck it down.

Erin Pascoe then stood before the five men on the council, explaining why she believed an abortion ban had no place in her town.

Abortion access is already limited in southwest Nebraska, she said. A volunteer EMT and registered Republican, she’s scared a ban could cause a legal nightmare for first responders treating miscarriages.

“This was not in the best interest of women. This was not something that the City of Curtis should even be thinking about,” the nurse said.

Afterward, she said friends and neighbors that she’d never discussed abortion with thanked her for saying something.

Enforceable or not, the potential abortion bans will have a chilling effect, said Scout Richters, a lawyer for the ACLU of Nebraska. None of the ordinances penalize a woman for having an abortion, but rather target the person performing or aiding an abortion.

The confusion itself is a deterrence, she said.

“They really just sow this spirit of fear … about people’s access to abortion,” Richters said. “The strategy is to do anything possible to limit access to abortion through any means they can.”

How and when the ordinances will be tested by the courts is uncertain, Schutz said. Typically, the Nebraska Supreme Court waits until a measure has passed to determine its validity.

Jonathan Mitchell, a co-author of the ordinances and former solicitor general of Texas, has told towns that he will represent them for free if they are challenged in court. So far, no ordinance has been struck down. But some towns in other states have walked back which aspects of the law they’ll actually enforce. Two rescinded ordinances within months of passing a ban.

The six votes happening in Nebraska in November may turn out to be largely symbolic. That’s just fine with many supporters interviewed by the Flatwater Free Press.

“I’m hoping our votes through these small communities speak volumes to those who are representing us (in Lincoln,)” Viter said. “We want our voice to be heard, that we stand for life.”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.