Shorter early voting window, limits on election funds heard in committee

Clements said allowing private groups to fund elections was “bad optics at best and a dangerous trend at worst,” and said the state’s elections should be entirely taxpayer supported.

Danielle Conrad of ACLU of Nebraska said bills like LB858 “perpetuate the Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, and continue to cast doubt on the integrity of the election process and the people behind it, however.

The committee also deliberated a measure (LB843) introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon on behalf of Evnen that codifies several practices allowed during the pandemic.

The omnibus bill provides a mechanism to withdraw ballot initiatives, clarifies the process for voters who use a signature stamp or mark their ballots, and allow counties to recruit poll workers from a neighboring county with vote-by-mail to work on Election Day.

“We’ve found great success during the pandemic being able to use poll workers from counties that do their elections by mail to go into a neighboring county to help,” Bena told the committee.