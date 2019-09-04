A severe lung disease associated with e-cigarette products has turned up in Nebraska, with several cases being investigated by the state Health and Human Services Department.
State epidemiologist Tom Safranek issued an alert Tuesday to health care providers to consider vaping-related illness when patients come in with respiratory symptoms and a history of vaping.
Safranek sent out a national Centers for Disease Control advisory with recommendations for health care providers and the public.
As of Aug. 27, 215 possible cases of respiratory illness linked to vaping have been reported from 25 states, according to the CDC, and additional illnesses are under investigation, the CDC report said. One patient in Illinois with recent e-cigarette use was hospitalized July 29 with severe pulmonary disease and died Aug. 20.
Investigations in affected states are trying to better characterize exposures and demographic, clinical and laboratory features and behaviors of patients. All have used e-cigarettes and many report using those containing cannabinoid products such as THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana that creates a high sensation, and CBD.
In chest X-rays of patients, infiltrates and diffuse ground glass have been observed as opaque areas in the lungs. But to date, no single substance has been consistently associated with the illness.
E-cigarettes can contain harmful or potentially harmful substances, including nicotine, heavy metals, including lead, volatile organic compounds and cancer causing chemicals, according to the CDC. In addition, some e-cigarette pods or cartridges have been filled with illicit or unknown substances.
Some of those products can be modified for "dripping" and "dabbing" to produce high concentrations of cannabis compounds, butane hash oil and other cannabidiols.
The CDC said e-cigarettes are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a quit-smoking aid, and available science is inconclusive on whether e-cigarettes are effective for quitting smoking.
The public is advised to refrain from using e-cigarette products if they are concerned about specific health risks, the CDC recommendations say. In addition:
* E-cigarette products should not be purchased off the streets, and the products should not be modified or substances added that are not intended by the manufacturer.
* E-cigarette products should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently smoke.
* Those who use the products should monitor themselves for cough, shortness of breath and chest pain, and seek prompt medical attention if concerned about symptoms.
* Evidence-based treatments should be used to stop smoking.
* For concerns about harmful effects from these products, call the local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.