Senators wrestle over Republican congressional redistricting plan dividing Omaha

Linehan said she remains open to reasonable compromise.

"If there's no give on either side," she said, "we may have a 5-4 vote."

Much of the discussion centered on the difficult need to move a legislative district away from a rural senator who will continue to represent it in order to achieve the accompanying task of equitable legislative redistricting.

Current proposals point to Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward and Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango as possible senators who may not live in the districts they represent after redistricting, which under the Republican plan would add one state senator in metropolitan Omaha.

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, a Republican, objected to criticism from Democratic senators "implying that only we are partisan."

"There is a path forward if we want to take it," Linehan said.

The committee will meet again Thursday at 9 a.m. with the goal of completing its work by the end of the day.

The special committee is composed of five Republicans and four Democrats, reflecting the GOP majority in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.