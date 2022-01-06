Senators, state chamber target workforce development, retention of young Nebraskans

With workforce shortages and the departure of young Nebraskans threatening the growth and economic future of the state, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday rolled out its legislative efforts to tap funding to help address the challenge.

"There's a sense of urgency," Bryan Slone of Omaha, president of the Chamber, said during a Zoom conference call with Sens. Mike Flood of Norfolk, Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Mark Kolterman of Seward and John Arch of La Vista, each of whom is sponsoring a bill to target funding to workforce development priorities.

On the legislative table this year is a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery funding that can be tapped for state priorities.

Nebraska is staring at a future where there may be more residents 65 and older than there are 18 and younger, Wishart noted, and "I see that as staring at the abyss" in terms of the state's economic future.

Slone said "we must move as quickly as possible," recognizing that "workforce statewide is the issue."