 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senators safely reach base camp on way up Mount Kilimanjaro
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Senators safely reach base camp on way up Mount Kilimanjaro

  • Updated
  • 0

"Spirits are high with no injuries," Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon texted Friday from Mount Kilimanjaro after five Nebraska state senators and their climbing companions reached an overnight base camp on their journey up to the 19,340-foot peak of the storied mountain.

"Weather was comfortable all day," Brewer added in a second text sent by Dalton Boden, the senator's son-in-law, who is also on the climb.

The state senators and their climbing companions finished their first-day hike, which took them through a rain forest on their way up the mountain, at Machame Camp, where they were to sleep in tents during the first night of their adventure.

Machame Camp's elevation is listed at 9,927 feet.

The second-day journey is scheduled to take Brewer and his companions through increasingly sparse trees and bushes into moorlands and up a steeper path.

So far, no weather issues, Brewer said.

Nebraska state senators ready to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro with bad weather ahead

The most recent forecast suggests "a dusting of snow."

Other senators who are making the climb include Sens. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil.

An embedded film crew will document the adventure for Educational Media Enterprises, which plans to provide the film to Nebraska Public Media's statewide network at no cost with national distribution through Amazon Prime Video.

Large new reservoir between Omaha and Lincoln eyed for possible pandemic funding
Two rural senators prepare to represent new constituents in carved-up Lincoln districts

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New dinosaur discovered by retired doctor in the UK

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News