Senators safely reach base camp on way up Mount Kilimanjaro

"Spirits are high with no injuries," Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon texted Friday from Mount Kilimanjaro after five Nebraska state senators and their climbing companions reached an overnight base camp on their journey up to the 19,340-foot peak of the storied mountain.

"Weather was comfortable all day," Brewer added in a second text sent by Dalton Boden, the senator's son-in-law, who is also on the climb.

The state senators and their climbing companions finished their first-day hike, which took them through a rain forest on their way up the mountain, at Machame Camp, where they were to sleep in tents during the first night of their adventure.

Machame Camp's elevation is listed at 9,927 feet.

The second-day journey is scheduled to take Brewer and his companions through increasingly sparse trees and bushes into moorlands and up a steeper path.

So far, no weather issues, Brewer said.

The most recent forecast suggests "a dusting of snow."

Other senators who are making the climb include Sens. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil.